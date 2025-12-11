Arvin seeks new police chief after having 4 chiefs in 10 years

The city of Arvin is once again looking for a new police chief, with officials emphasizing the need to find someone who truly fits the community of about 20,000 residents.

Robert Nevarez, special advisor for the city of Arvin, is helping lead the search for a candidate who will be a good match for the agricultural community. The former Delano police chief said they have cast a wide net in their recruitment efforts.

"We did this recruitment, we used several different platforms to find qualified candidates. International Association, Chiefs of Police Portal. Obviously, that's international. California Police Chiefs Association platform and also some governmental recruiting platforms," Nevarez said.

The search comes as the Arvin Police Department faces staffing challenges. While the department is authorized for 22 sworn officers, it currently has only 17. The department has also struggled with leadership stability.

Mayor Olivia Calderon said that in the last 10 years, the Arvin Police Department has had four police chiefs. She wants to see improved trust between officers and the community they serve.

"You know, it says that on all of the police officers' vehicles to protect and to serve. And so that candidate, that ideal candidate, is gonna come in with that heart of service, and we know that we'll inspire that trust both within the police department, with our men and women in uniform, but also out in community," Calderon said.

Nevarez, who understands the pressures of police leadership, said there's one key characteristic he's looking for in the next chief.

"If you don't love your community, this job will eat you up and spit you out in no time at all. And you don't have to be around very long to see examples of that. That's the one characteristics that I'm helping Arvin find in their next police chief," Nevarez said.

So far, six candidates have applied for the position, including one from as far away as Florida and several others from the Central Valley.

The city hopes to have the new chief in place by early 2026.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

