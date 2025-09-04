Arvin seeks new police chief with community sensitivity and cultural understanding

ARVIN, Calif. — Arvin is searching for a new police chief more than a month after the city manager decided not to renew Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour's contract.

The city has launched a formal recruitment process through a request for proposals to find a leader who can serve the largely farmworker community with both expertise and cultural sensitivity.

"By going out and putting out an RFP, we depoliticize the process of bringing in a qualified Chief of Police — we allow for the professionals to handle it," said Mayor Olivia Calderon.

Calderon said the city is seeking someone who understands Arvin's unique demographics and needs.

"Someone who has sensitivity to who we are. We are a diverse immigrant community, a predominantly Spanish speaking community and so it's their ability to communicate with the community, to navigate, to be in community and lead from that place of integrity," Calderon said.

While the search continues, Acting Chief Joseph Hugget will lead the department. Hugget has been with Arvin PD for more than 15 years and served as a sergeant for five years.

To support the transition, the city hired consultant Chief Robert Nevares, who has served in departments in Delano and Fresno.

"This man has decades and decades of experience. He's someone who we are confident will be able to successfully support Chief Hugget," Calderon said.

The request for proposals closed Wednesday, and city officials said the process to fill the role may take up to six months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

