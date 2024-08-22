Arvin Soccer League returns to town

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — According to Arvin Soccer League’s President Rodolfo Vargas, after being gone for 5 years, the goal of the now-returning league is to bring the community together.



Video shows how the now-returning Arvin Soccer League intends to bring the community together after years of not being around.

Arvin Soccer League is open to boys and girls and will offer five divisions: U6, U8, U10, U12 and U14.

Registrations are kicking off on Saturday, August 24th from 9 am to 12 pm at Smothermon Park.

Arvin Soccer League is returning to Arvin after not being around for several years but needs the community's help to have a successful start. I spoke with the president of the league, Rodolfo Vargas who says they still need community volunteers to coach the teams.

Vargas says he first came across the Arvin Soccer League in 2010. During that time, he says the league would bring life to Smothermon Park, as families got together to watch children play—something that he says has changed since the league went away.

"It's very empty," said Vargas, "All the goals are in bad condition. One of the goals was stolen—there's a lot of vandalism."

Looking to bring families back out to the field, Vargas says the Arvin Soccer League will start by offering five divisions: U6, U8, U10, U12, and U14.

"The only requirement is to provide proof of identification to verify the age and to pay the 75-dollar registration fee that includes uniforms," explained Vargas.

With several teams being formed, Vargas says approximately 16 coaches are needed. At the time, he says only 4 community members have volunteered.

"We've been having some trouble getting people to volunteer, but I'm confident that once the league kicks off and we start practicing, parents will feel more inclined to get involved," said Vargas.

To obtain more information on the league, you can call Rodolfo Vargas at (661) 903-9908.

