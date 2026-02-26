Arvin to add sidewalks near Bear Mountain Elementary to keep students safe on busy road

Parents in Arvin are expressing relief after the city announced plans to fix streets and sidewalks that have forced some children to walk in the road on their way to school.

Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon says South Comanche Drive will look significantly different as part of an effort to ensure students and their families can get to school safely — especially since Bear Mountain Elementary School is located near the busy road.

"There hasn't been a sidewalk along the Comanche for many, many years know that it's a safety issue," Calderon said.

"So we're just thrilled that we will be putting in a sidewalk all through Comanche so that our kids, our students or families when they're walking to and from school are doing in a very safe way," Calderon said.

The renovations are made possible through the Valley Air District's AB617 program. In addition to new sidewalks, Calderon says the project will also address marked crosswalks and centerlines.

"Thankfully, we haven't had any pedestrian accidents. Thank God. But we're going to be working on making sure that Comanche has a full sidewalk all the way through," Calderon said.

Jose Alberto Ramirez Parra, who has 2 kids attending Bear Mountain Elementary School, says it has taken the city some time to address the issue — but welcomes the changes.

"The city is doing a lot of projects and it's taken them awhile to do this," Ramirez Parra said. "This is good especially for the students, I think this is great."

Ramirez Parra also pointed to the need for safer conditions for cyclists in the area.

"Sometimes you're driving and out of nowhere you see a kid on a bike. A bike lane, I think its great," Ramirez Parra said.

Renovations on South Comanche Drive are set to begin in March and are expected to wrap up within two months. Work on South Derby is scheduled to begin in May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

