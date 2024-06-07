Arvin Union School District expands its office space on Bear Mountain Boulevard

Video shows how the Arvin Union School District intends to use its new office space and how it will benefit its schools.

The 3.5 million dollar project will allow the district to bring instructional staff who are currently housed in classrooms on different campuses to one location.

By doing so, Superintendent Georgia Rhett says more classroom space will be available at school campuses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New construction in the City of Arvin draws a lot of attention, and I'm learning about a new addition coming this fall to the Arvin Union School District. The new office building is intended to bring more office space to the district and more classrooms at school campuses.

According to Superintendent Georgia Rhett, the 3.5 million dollar project has been in the works for about 10 years.

"We had a building donated to us, cleared out on Sycamore and we decided the use of property, use of cost, and having access to the community was not our best choice," said the superintendent.

Leading the district to sell that property.

After the construction of the new Sierra Vista cafeteria, Rhett says the district was also able to rework the school's floor plan, moving the Family Resource Center to a new location and selling the old one.

"So between the funds of those two buildings that were donated to us—the two different locations—all of that money is going to this building," said Rhett.

Allowing the district to bring instructional staff who are currently housed in classrooms on different campuses to one location, creating more classroom space at schools.

"We built two new classroom buildings at Sierra Vista with Measure E and Measure G funds," said Rhett. "We built one new wing of classrooms at Bear Mountain."

Rhett emphasized that bond funds can only be used for instructional facilities and that the new construction is solely funded by proceeds from the two properties sold.

In the coming years, she says the district will continue improving its school campuses.

"Our goal in the next couple of years—our next project would be to replace Haven Drive portables, but that would require a new bond in a couple of years," she said.

According to the district, the new offices are expected to be completed by September.

