Arvin Union School District Takes Parents Back to School

Video shows Arvin Union School District presenting during one of their nurturing parenting workshops.

Evelyn Torres Islas is one of the parents who attends the workshops at the Arvin Resource Center.

The next workshop is Wednesday, November 16th at 4 p.m. and will focus on how to manage stress.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Parents gathered at the Arvin Resource Center to learn about self-worth and how to improve their children’s self-esteem.

One of the parents who attends the nurturing workshops is Evelyn Torres Islas, who says the information she's learned has helped her relationship with her kids.

"The workshops have helped me a lot. I learned that the way I direct myself to my child may impact their self-esteem so it’s something that I've been working on improving," Islas said.

Islas said the best part about these workshops is being able to communicate with other parents and learn from their experiences. "A lot of the time we might not know how to educate our kids because a guide for parenting does not exist. Here, we simply learn strategies that do help us and we share our experiences with other parents—that helps a lot because what some parents do may work for others," she said.

Each workshop focuses on a different topic. Next week, parents will learn how to manage stress.

