Arvin voters decide city council race in special election

Arvin residents are casting their final votes in a special election to fill a vacant city council seat that could break frequent ties on the governing body.

The race for the 5th seat on the Arvin City Council features 3 candidates: Tim Tarver, Anabel Quintino Rubio, and Henry Oliver. The seat has been vacant since fall 2024.

I spoke with Tarver and Rubio about their campaigns leading up to election day. Oliver did not respond to interview requests.

"Well, I'm kind of relieved that it's here. I'm ready for it to be done," Tarver said.

"I'm feeling very excited, just anxious to know who the best candidate is going to be for our community," Quintino Rubio said.

Both candidates have been actively campaigning in the community in recent weeks.

"I went out in the community and put up my own signs with the help of relatives, and family, and friends," Quintino Rubio said.

"I see enough people in the community on a day-to-day basis because I'm very visible and I'm out, so I've spread that word by talking to different folks. I've gone to a few doors and put up some signs and different things like that," Tarver said.

The election carries significant weight for city governance. Currently, the Arvin City Council has 4 members, and important decisions often face delays due to frequent 2-2 splits. Mayor Olivia Calderon and council member Jaime Perez typically vote one way, while council members Susana Reyes and Donny Horton vote another way.

The winning candidate will serve as the tie-breaking vote in those instances.

Both Tarver and Quintino Rubio say addressing the city's infrastructure needs, particularly street repairs, will be a priority if elected.

"I see what everybody else sees. I go down the same, beat-up, torn-up roads that they do," Tarver said.

"If we win, hey, I'm coming in strong to work together with the city council and make this community the best community in Kern County," Quintino Rubio said.

The winning candidate will serve on the council through the November 2026 election. Both Tarver and Quintino Rubio say they plan to stay involved in the community and run for council again in 2026, regardless of the outcome.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on election day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

