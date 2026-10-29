Arvin weighs commercial cannabis storage and processing facility that could add new jobs to the city

The Arvin City Council is considering a proposed site development permit and development agreement for a commercial cannabis project located within Arvin city limits.

Leef Arvin LLC has submitted applications requesting a site development permit, commercial cannabis permit and development agreement to facilitate the operation of a commercial cannabis storage and processing facility.

According to city documents, the site is located at 818 South Derby Street. The plan would convert an existing warehouse and cold storage facility on South Derby Street into a cannabis storage and processing facility. It would also add 12 large storage containers to the property.

Hirsh Jain with Ananda Strategy said Leef Arvin LLC has a plan if the project is passed.

"We hope to find a great home in Arvin where we can store and find the cannabis, and then what we'll do is we'll transport it all the way up to far Northern California and a town called Willits, and they' we extracted and we make it into oils. So those oils form a critical part of many of the leading cannabis brands in California," Jain said.

Consultant planner Isaiah Medina said the project will bring more jobs to the city of Arvin.

"Starting out is gonna be about 12 full time jobs, just kind of in an interim, and then obviously as cannabis, harvesting here as a seasonal activity when it comes to harvesting a season, they're expecting anywhere of about 16 seasonal part time employees," Medina said.

Jain said the project could open the door to a national market and bring long-term economic benefits to Arvin.

"Not to a distant future, it will be possible for California candidates to be exported to other states in the same way that we export one. Right now, it's states. So one of the things that makes us confident that we'll be able to grow into this capacity in an orbit is that this is turning into a national market, and we think we're really well positioned to succeed," Jain said.

As of right now, this is just a proposal. There are several more steps before this becomes a reality. That includes a formal vote by council members.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

