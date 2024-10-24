Arvin woman mauled by two dogs

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — An Arvin woman says she was attacked by two dogs while walking back from her brother's house on September 29. According to her the two pit bulls grabbed her from behind and bit her ear, arm, and leg.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ramona Hernandez was walking down this road when she was suddenly attacked by two dogs. After the incident, she tells me she feels as if she had been born again.

It's a route Ramona Hernandez says she frequently walks to visit her brother who lives around the corner on Hutson and Durham streets in Arvin.

On September 29th of this year, Hernandez says she was visiting her brother and on her way home, two of the neighbor's dogs, both pit bulls, attacked her from behind.

"When I realized what was happening, they were already on top of me," said Hernandez. "I didn't get a chance to run, so I just started yelling. As soon as they came at me, they dropped me to the floor and started biting me."

Another neighbor, Maria Guerrero, said she has called the Arvin Police Department about the two pit bulls before. But the department says quote, "If animal control at that time deemed the dogs to be agressive as we have done in several cases we would have removed the dogs from the premises," end quote.

During the attack, Hernandez says the dogs bit her ear, arm, and leg. As she yelled for someone to rescue her, she said she thought she was going to die. Luckily, she says one of her neighbors, Maria Guerrero, heard her screams.

"They were pulling her in different directions," said Guerrero. "It's something that I've only seen in movies. It was as if they were pulling a rag."

Guerrero said she quickly asked her husband to help Hernandez. As her husband attempted to scare the dogs with a shovel, one of the dogs broke her gate.

"It was then that my dog ran out after the dogs," said Guerrero.

As Guerrero's dog, Tigre fought with the two pit bulls, Hernandez was able to make it safely inside Guerrero's home. Tigere suffered injuries to his ear and neck.

"I am so grateful for what Tigre and his owners did for me," said Hernandez. "If it weren't for them, I don't think I'd be here today."

As for the two pit bulls, Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour says in part quote, "The dogs involved in this case have been seized by Animal Control and turned over to the Kern County Animal Control and are currently being held there. Further decisions will be made in compliance with applicable laws and safety protocols," end quote.

Hernandez says that to this day, she still has nightmares of what happened and urges officials to address animals on the street for the safety of the public.

