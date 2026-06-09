Arvin's Felicita Park to get its first major renovation with $56,577 donation

The City of Arvin has been awarded a donation of more than $56,000 to fund renovations at Felicita Park — the first major face-lift the park has ever received.

The nonprofit Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment will oversee the $56,577.39 being awarded to the City of Arvin. The funds were secured by the Committee for Better Arvin through a community benefit agreement with a local compost company.

The park is located at the intersection of Felicita Road and Rayo de la Luna Drive in the south part of Arvin. Planned renovations include exercise equipment, benches, and solar lighting.

Gustavo Aguirre with the Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment said the improvements reflect what residents have long wanted.

"And this is something that the community wanted to see happen, especially in this neighborhood, you know, there is nothing here in the park other than trees," said Aguirre. "Looking forward, you know, to see the families, you know, coming to do their carne asada here at the park."

Arvin resident Gabriela Ojeda, who serves on the Committee for Better Arvin, said the park has gone without meaningful upgrades for decades.

"I used to come here with my kids, and I would need to bring a chair because there weren't any benches," said Ojeda. "They haven't done anything, the only nice thing it has are the trees and all of the shade. The playground is limited to small kids."

Ojeda said the committee negotiated the funding through the community benefit agreement.

"Negotiated with what we call a community benefit agreement with a compost company here. So the company's been providing funding for community projects. And with the community, the community's recommendation to invest in those funding in this park," said Aguirre.

Ojeda said she is thrilled about what is ahead for the park just two blocks from her home.

"I'm so happy and grateful," said Ojeda.

On Tuesday, the City Council will receive the check for more than $56,000. The project is expected to be completed within 6 months after that.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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