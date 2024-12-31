Arvin's grants manager honored as 2024 Clean Energy Champion

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Since 2016, Arvin’s grants manager says she’s been dedicated to improving air quality in the city and now, her work is being recognized at the state level.



Christine Viterelli, Arvin's Grants Manager, has been inducted into the California Energy Commission’s Hall of Fame.

She was named the 2024 Clean Energy Champion for her efforts in making Arvin more sustainable.

Viterelli has helped transition the city’s public transportation fleet to electric units, installed EV charging stations, and converted streetlights to LED.

The city is also supporting a residential solar program and plans to construct a solar microgrid in 2025.

Viterelli’s initiatives aim to improve air quality and reduce the cost of living in Arvin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Arvin’s grants manager is being recognized by the state for her commitment to bringing clean air projects to the city. Through these projects, she says she aims to also help improve air quality in the community.

When Christine Viterelli became the grants manager for the city of Arvin in 2016, she says she was saddened by its pollution levels. Since then, she says she’s made it a commitment to bring clean air projects to the community that can, in turn, lower those levels.

Earlier this month, the California Energy Commission inducted Viterelli into its hall of fame and named her the 2024 Clean Energy Champion for her continued efforts to make the city more sustainable.

So far, she says some of the ways she’s helped make the city more sustainable are by transitioning the city’s public transportation fleet to fully electric units, installing electric vehicle charging stations, and converting streetlights to LED.

In addition to that, Viterelli says the city has provided clean vehicle vouchers to residents and supported a residential solar program to not only improve the environment but also the cost of living.

"The more of these types of projects, such as EV fleet cleaning, EV vouchers, increasing sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, and planting trees--that all have a direct relationship to air quality," said Viterelli.

In 2025, Viterelli says the city will begin constructing a solar microgrid.

