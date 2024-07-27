Back to school haircuts at Vineland Elementary School District

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Free haircuts and school supplies were available at Vineland Elementary School District (VESD) Friday morning in preparation for the upcoming school year



Video shows how VESD is helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.

On Friday morning, the district partnered with barbers from the Bakersfield Barber College to offer free haircuts.

In addition to providing haircuts, the district parented with the Boys and Girls Club to provide families with free school and home supplies.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

VESD is preparing students to look their best this back-to-school season. On Friday morning, the district partnered with barbers from the Bakersfield Barber College to offer free haircuts.

"I'm trying to pick myself up back on my feet, so this program is helping me get my kids back to school with free haircuts and supplies. Being a low-income parent it's helping me out a lot," said VESD Parent Juanita Garcia.

With multiple kids in school, she says the cost of the back-to-school season adds up.

According to students from Bakersfield Barber College, the average cost for a fade or taper haircut can range between 30 to 35 dollars—a service that can become expensive for some families.

"It's a really big need," said VESD Director of Support Services Anthony Beckman. "Our families here in our community work hard, they're really busy working from sunrise to sundown, so however we can step in and be that hub of the community is what we want to do."

With the help of ten barbers from the Bakersfield Barber College, this year, the district provided free haircuts to approximately 35 students.

"We're giving back to the community—helping out the kids going back to school to get them looking right for school and making sure that they feel good about themselves for the next year," said Enrique Viera, one of the barbers at the event.

"For us to be able to help those needs it means a lot to take a little bit off our parent's plate is something that we aim to do," said Beckman.

Vineland Schools are scheduled to return to school on August 1st.

