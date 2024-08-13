Back-to-school means sharing the road

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — This back-to-school season Arvin PD shares the best practices to get your child safe to and from school.



Video shows how Arvin PD will increase enforcement in schools to promote safety.

With Arvin High scheduled to begin instruction on Wednesday, Arvin PD reminds those driving to and from school to do so safely.

In addition to increasing enforcement near school zones, Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour told 23ABC he recently trained school crossing guards to moderate traffic.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This back-to-school season, Arvin PD is reminding the community to share the road. I sat down with Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour who told me what the common mistakes are while driving to school.

"Speed, stop signs, not knowing what their license class is, thinking that they're allowed to have friends and passengers in the car without them when they're not because it's a provisional license," said Ghazalpour.

Sometimes, he says another common mistake teens make while behind the wheel is driving without a license.

"Approximately 75 to 80 percent of the kids that I pull over do not have a driver's license," said APD Officer Adam Huber, "It's a scary stat because they don't know the proper rules of the road. They don't know how to avoid accidents."

Huber is also a California licensed driver instructor with experience teaching over 200 students the rules of the road. According to him, driving without a license can come with several consequences, including a citation.

"In certain circumstances, we take that vehicle and put it in what I call a car jail for 30 days," he said, "Now even if we don't put it in car jail for 30 days, if we just tow it, the fees to get it out if it's the same day or the next day to get the vehicle out, it's going to be approximately 500 dollars."

And it's not just drivers Arvin PD is looking out for.

"A pedestrian who sets foot on a roadway when they're not supposed to can be cited just like a vehicle can be cited for not yielding to a pedestrian," said Ghazalpour.

To help moderate traffic, Arvin chief of police told 23ABC he recently trained school crossing guards in the city.

"I assured the district and our schools they would have an extensive enforcement period, especially during the morning when kids are being dropped off and in the afternoon when they're getting picked up."

Ghazalpour encourages parents and students to give themselves a 5 to 10-minute pad to avoid rushing to school and putting themselves and others in danger.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

