BC Arvin Center opens its doors for the first day of classes

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — After years of planning, the Bakersfield College Arvin Educational Center opened it’s doors to students.



The BC Arvin Center will have its first day of classes on Tuesday.

The center is part of the expansion efforts of BC to reach more students.

The new facility aims to provide a range of educational programs and resources.

Local community leaders and educators are optimistic about the center's impact.

The opening marks a significant milestone for BC's commitment to education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a historic day here in Arvin! The new Bakersfield College Arvin Educational Center is now open! The students came in through these doors on the first day of class.

"It's a dream come true," said Yovani Jimenez with the Kern Community College District. "It's a journey that started back in 2010 that took community outreach, that took the community effort to make this a reality."

It's a dream that isn't just coming true for Jimenez. According to the United States Census Bureau, in July 2024, 4.3% of people 25 years and older in Arvin have a bachelor's degree.

With the opening of the Bakersfield College Arvin Educational Center, officials say the new establishment will facilitate the process of obtaining post-secondary education for many in the community.

"I used to have to travel all the way to the southwest to take some of my classes, so it was about 45 minutes just to get there," said BC student Genesse Southerland.

Southerland is a student at BC studying to become a teacher and the first student to arrive to class at the new center.

As someone who lives in Arvin, she says she never imagined an establishment like this coming to her neighborhood. That is the same case for, Daniel Melendrez, who says he recently moved to the city and is in his second semester of college.

"It's down the street of my house now, so it's much closer. I save gas instead of going all the way to Bakersfield to take my classes I can just come here and I'm sure a lot of people can to," said Melendrez.

According to officials, the center will begin by offering a total of 25 classes focusing on subjects like math, history, and communication.

Then in the Fall, they say the college will fully launch all of its courses, allowing students in Arvin the opportunity to take all of the classes required to complete their program.

"We want to make sure that we serve the community not come down here and plant our flag and do it our way we want to do it in the way that Arvin needs," said BC President Jerry Fliger.

Even though Tuesday was their first-day operating, Fliger says BC is already thinking about ways they can meet the workforce needs and expand the economic development in the city.

And while classes are already in session, the college says the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place in February.

