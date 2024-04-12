BC's Arvin Educational Center construction updates

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin Educational center is well underway, but due to issues with the power system to the building, BC had to pivot.



BC courses will still be offered at Arvin High School from Monday through Thursday.

I'm at Bakersfield College bringing you an update on the Arvin Educational Center. I spoke with BC President Jerry Flager, who said construction is well underway, but they've had supply chain issues with the switch gear—a device used to control the electric power system.

"We're expecting that to come in in the fall and then once it's here, we'll be able to get PG&E to hook it up, do balance and testing for the building and fully power it up," explained Flager.

Though they've had to alter their plans, Flager says they'll still be offering general education classes and non-credit courses in Arvin. Those classes will be offered Monday through Thursday right across the center at Arvin High School.

The center is now expected to begin offering classes in January.

Next week, BC will be having express enrollment events in Arvin and Lamont.

For more information about BC classes in Arvin , visit KCCD.edu.

