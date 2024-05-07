Bear Mountain Park and Recreation receives funds to repair multipurpose courts

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Funds were presented to Bear Mountain Park to help repair the multipurpose courts that opened on April 12 and were closed a week later due to vandalism.



Video shows how Bear Mountain Park and Recreation District received $54,220 from the Lamont Economic Opportunity Area.

The courts are now repaired and will open to the public on Tuesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bear Mountain Park and Recreation District received more than 52 thousand dollars from the Lamont Economic Opportunity Area (EOA).

This EOA was created by Supervisor David Couch to ensure that the communities tax money is reinvested into the cities of Arvin and Lamont.

The funds were presented to Bear Mountain Park to help repair the multipurpose courts that opened on April 12 and were closed a week later due to vandalism.

The courts are now fully repaired and will be open to the public beginning Tuesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

