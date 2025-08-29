California lottery funds support STEM education in Lamont schools

While you may not always win when playing the California lottery, the community sure does.

That's because lottery funds go back into the community, supporting public schools, including those in the Lamont Elementary School District.

Schools like Mountain View Middle School in Lamont are beneficiaries of the California Lottery, which has been raising funds to support education since 1985.

"We receive about $700,000 and we're able to use it in any way to help educate our students," said Dr. Lori Gonzalez, superintendent of the Lamont Elementary School District.

This year, the Lamont Elementary School District was featured in an advertisement by the California Lottery to share how the district is using those funds.

Gonzalez said much of the money goes toward project-based learning, giving students opportunities to explore areas within STEM.

"Here at Mountain View the STEM program benefits from the California Lottery, enabling us to buy technology such as laptops and iPads, robot, robot kits, and competition kits," said Aaron Kelly, STEM teacher.

In addition to allowing the school to be innovative, district officials said the funds allow them to provide equal access to STEM opportunities in English and in Spanish.

"We don't have that barrier of just having to know English to be able to code. They're able to code in Spanish and they're able to code their robots," said Ms. Martinez, teacher.

While the lottery does support education, LESD reminds the public to play responsibly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

