Catalytic converter theft prevention event in Lamont

This is the second year the KCSO and Lamont Auto Repair team up to combat catalytic converter theft.

During the event, drivers will be able to get a free painting and etching service for their vehicle's catalytic converters.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Lamont Auto Repair are partnering once again to offer a Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Event, that will offer drivers a chance to get a free painting and etching service for this important vehicle component.

According to KCSO crime prevention specialist Alex Perez—Lamont and East Bakersfield are the communities with the most cases of catalytic converter theft.

"We want to build that relationship with the community and do something with the community for the community, so they know we are paying attention to those kinds of stats and we want to make a difference," said Perez.

By painting and engraving the catalytic converters with the vehicle's VIN number, Perez says it will minimize the risk of them getting stolen and, "In case any theft occurs in the future we're able to track—trace it back to the owner of the vehicle," explained Perez.

I spoke to the owner of Lamont Auto Repair, Emanuel Espinoza who explained the role catalytic converters play in a vehicle's overall performance.

"It's essentially a filtration system for your vehicle's exhaust," stated Espinoza. "The precious metals within that exhaust are what help the gases that come out of your exhaust be clean."

With his business being in the heart of Lamont, he told me he's witnessed catalytic converter thefts first-hand.

"It's super sad to see when we have somebody come in where they stole their catalytic converter and they get hit with a two-three thousand dollar bill," said Espinoza.

According to Perez, approximately 40 registered vehicles are guaranteed a service during the event and walk-ins may be accepted if time permits.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 20th from 9 am to 12 pm. Click here to register.

