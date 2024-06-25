LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — National Boys and Girls Club Week is June 24th to the 28th and to celebrate, the Lamont Club is hosting different events for the youth to level up.



Video shows some of the programs the Lamont Boys and Girls Club is highlighting during National Boys and Girls Club Week.

By creating loteria playing cards, the club is encouraging the youth to research careers they're interested in.

The Lamont Boys and Girls Club is just one of the camps celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week worldwide. Through this year's theme, Level Up, the club hopes to help pave the way for the youth's future.

According to the club's Program Director Jose Pinto, the purpose of National Boys and Girls Club Week is to highlight the camp's mission and its services.

"We have special themes to promote our mission—to enable the young people," stated Pinto.

The club kicked off the celebration on Monday, inviting parents to view the different programs offered on-site, like esports.

Through gaming activities like these, children participate in groups, developing their team-building and leadership skills. And it's not just video games they're leveling up in, Pinto says their career readiness activity is preparing them for the workforce.

"The kids are going to have an opportunity to create loteria cards based on the career they want to follow in the future when they grow up," explained Pinto.

Loteria is also known as Mexican bingo. According to Pinto, each child created a cardboard cutout of a playing card with the career of their choice.

"They did a draft of what they wanted to be and what it was going to take to become an engineer, an artist, or a photographer and do some research," said Pinto, "On Wednesday, they'll have an opportunity to present why they want to do that. We're just trying to nourish those curiosities."

LAMONT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB WEEK:

- MONDAY 06/24, OPEN HOUSE

Parents and the community can tour the Clubhouse and learn about its mission and programs

- TUESDAY 06/25, WEAR BLUE

Members wear blue in representation of National Boys and Girls Club Week

- WEDNESDAY 06/26, WORKFORCE READINESS

Each member will present their loteria card

- THURSDAY 06/28, SPA DAY

Promoting mental health with self-care practices

- FRIDAY 06/29, FREAKY FRIDAY

Teens will take over the Clubhouse

