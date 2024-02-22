CENTRAL VALLEY PLAYOFFS: Arvin High School's Varsity Girls Basketball team seeking redemption

Video shows how Arvin High School's Varsity Girl's Basketball team is looking to redeem themselves in this years Central Valley Playoffs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Arvin High School's Varsity Girl's Basketball team is taking on Mendota High School in the Central Valley Semifinals. I joined the girls during their practice prior to the game, where they told me they were ready to turn their dreams of redemption into reality.

Last year, the Lady Bears were in the Central Valley Playoffs, but the victory they longed for was out of reach. This year, the girls are back and determined to redeem themselves.

"Last year's outcome, we were heartbroken," said Emily Soto, a senior at Arvin High who's been shooting hoops since she was 6-years-old. "We're just trying to get back out there and just let everybody know and prove to not only ourselves but to everybody that we're as good as people say."

According to her, passing through to the finals would not only prove their ability to play as a team, but it would also allow them to be one step closer to making history and and being the first team to bring the title home.

Speaking about proving, the captain of the team, Roxana Fernandez says being in the finals is also an opportunity to rally support for the team and girls' sports.

"Many people don't believe in us to make it far, so I think that's really pushing us to go far," said Fernandez.

Someone who does believe they'll make it far is their teammate, Briza Aguilar, who injured her knee last Fall and has not been able to play alongside her team. Though it's been a pivotal season for her, it hasn't stopped her from supporting her team on the sidelines.

"It gets a bit more emotional because I can't be on the court to do something," explained Aguilar. "I know I tell the girls to rebound, box out, get those rebounds, and score and I feel like it's hard for me to be saying that when I myself can't do that."

With Wednesday night's game being the first home playoff game for the Bears, they told me they will give it their all to secure a spot in Friday's championship game.

"We just know we got it and we can fight. We'll keep fighting till the end. That's something that we Arvin Lady Bears have and we just keep fighting," stated Soto.

The game is scheduled to start at 6pm. The winner will advance to the Valley Finals on Friday at Selland Arena.

