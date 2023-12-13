Video shows Caltrans' State Route 184 Roundabout Project press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The $9.5 million project includes two roundabouts that look to improve traffic safety in Lamont.

One round about is on State Route 184 and Sunset Blvd. and the second one is on Route 184 and Route 223.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Changes are coming for drivers in Lamont. A press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held to celebrate Caltrans' State Route 184 Roundabout Project.

The $9.5 million project includes two roundabouts that look to improve safety, among other things.

On Tuesday morning, Caltrans and its partners gathered to celebrate the newly established roundabout facilities that had been in the works since 2015.

"This roundabout on 184 and Sunset Blvd. was initiated for safety reasons and the second one was on 223 and 184 Routes was initiated for operational improvements," explained Caltrans' Deputy Director of Construction Harpreet Binning.

The roundabout located on Route 184 and Sunset Blvd. is right next to Sunset Middle School. According to School Principal Daniel Chairez, the roundabouts have improved the overall traffic congestion during school drop-off and pick-up.

"As far as what I hear from our parents, they feel much safer coming to school. The flow of traffic is much easier," said Chairez.

He added that vehicle collisions were common in that intersection, which was an ongoing concern among parents dropping their children off at school.

In 2012, Mary Kelly, a teacher at Sunset was hit and killed —as she was driving through the intersection on her way home from work.

"There was a bus at that four-way intersection, so she couldn't see past the bus and so when she entered the intersection, another car came and hit her," said Chairez.

According to Binning, the roundabout project promises community members a safer route for their commutes.

"The one thing I want to point out for the roundabouts is that they are heavily improving for the commuters," stated Binnging. "It reduces the number of accidents and the severity of collisions for the fact."

In addition to celebrating the project's completion, Binning also received a certificate from David Couch's office in recognition of his commitment to this project.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

