Christmas Festivities come early to kids in Arvin

“I’m actually really grateful, I like how there was a little Moana necklace,” said Alezae Barajas.

That’s Alezae Barajas, a student from Digiorgio Elementary School.

She’s just one of around 280 students to have received the same surprises she did.

Santa and his elves, not being able to wait until Christmas, handed out gifts to kids which included a toy, a pair of shoes, as well as a sweater.

The effort comes from the Jingle Bell Club, a non-profit group that has been hosting parties for children in low-income areas for nearly 20 years.

“What we try to do is to create a memory for the kids who we hope will remember this for the rest of their lives,” said Chairman for the Jingle Bell Club Foundation Dr. Sudhir Patel.

Dr. Patel says throughout the year, the club hosts fundraisers to help collect money for the donations, then, the club partners with the schools involved to get an idea in what to get for the kids.

“I got a doll and some shoes. I get to play with them and share with my family,” said student Bella Hernandez Cortez.

Superintendent Principal of Digiorgio Elementary Jennifer Allen, says not only do the students look forward to this but so do the staff.

“They just light up, they’re so excited, some of us have even told us that it’s the only gift they’ll get this year,” said Allen.

Alezae, leaving us with one final word of advice for all the kids who received a gift this year.

“It doesn’t matter if you got something that you didn’t want, you should be thankful for things that you have,” said Alezae Barajas.

School officials say this is simply just one way they’re keeping the magic alive for students and plan to do so for many more years to come.

