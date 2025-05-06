Cinco De Mayo Celebrations take place at Nueva High School

With the town being predominantly Hispanic, community specialist for the school Nadia Mendoza says this event is incredibly important for students.

Cinco De Mayo is a day to remember victories and celebrate what it means to be Hispanic. In Lamont, students are proudly embracing their culture.

At Nueva High School in Lamont, mariachi wasn't the only way students celebrated Cinco De Mayo.

Games were played, and foods from tacos and elotes were served along with traditional Hispanic snacks.

In the United States the date is seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture, stretching back to the 1800’s in California.

However, community specialist for the school Nadia Mendoza says they're teaching students it's much more than that.

"Cinco De Mayo which was the fight against the French in Puebla and it was considered one of the best army's we had,” said Mendoza. “It's super important to have our students still be informed of everything that happened in the past because history is so crucial."

Mendoza says the event takes 4-5 weeks to prepare. In that time, students get involved by decorating doors, and creating piñatas.

"This is a day that all us Mexican's all get together, we celebrate, we have fun, we decorate, we all dress up nice and its just a day where Mexican's can relieve themselves and have fun,” said student Samantha Cachu.

With Cinco De Mayo being a day to celebrate, organizers say it's also a day to appreciate the work that the Hispanic population provides to us.

