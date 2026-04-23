City–Chamber showdown cancels Arvin Wildflower Festival

The 47-year tradition of the Wildflower Festival in Arvin is officially canceled this year due to a funding dispute between the city and the Arvin Chamber of Commerce.

Arvin City Manager Jeff Jones said officials required the chamber to cover roughly $5,000 in police overtime because of the size and scale of the event during a Feb. 24 City Council meeting. Jones said the chamber never responded to the requirement.

"The Chamber of Commerce was a no show. They did not show up at the meeting of the 24th, where they could have offered their comments about why if they felt the fee was unjustable, they could have asked a council to waive the fee or modify it, but there's no action done," Jones said.

Randy Thompson with the Arvin Chamber of Commerce told me over the phone that the chamber never had to pay that much money in the past and lacks the funds to do so now. Thompson said this financial hurdle led to the decision to cancel the festival.

The city noted the chamber asked if they could host only the carnival portion of the event.

"And I replied that, no, because we still have a police presence that even if they wanted to modify the permit, then we'd still have to charge the fees for police protection. And by the way, this is asking for police protection at carnivals or events is not unique to Arvin," Jones said.

The chamber expressed a different perspective in a press release.

"The Chamber also notes that the Mayor and Arvin City Council demonstrated neglect and a lack of accountability by not supporting the Chamber of Commerce through these changes," the Arvin Chamber of Commerce said.

Jones said there was no direct communication between the city and the chamber regarding the fees.

"Discuss this item in a future meeting. The way this works is if an item is not on the agenda, you have to basically provide public comment, and then the council says, 'Okay, we'll talk about this at the next agenda.' And that never happened. So there's never really any direct dialogue between the chamber and the council," Jones said.

Around this time of the year, Smothermon Park would normally be filled with carnival rides and activities for families. Instead, the park remains empty as the disagreement leaves residents without the beloved festival.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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