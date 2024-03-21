City officials appoint Daniel Borreli as Mayor of Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Prior to being appointed mayor, Daniel Borreli says he worked alongside Oliva Trujillo who taught him the importance of going out in the community and hearing people's concerns.



Video shows Daniel Borreli on his first day as mayor of Arvin. Borreli told 23ABC about his connection to the city and what he hopes to achieve as mayor.

After seeing his commitment to the city, he said Trujillo took him under his wing and nominated him as mayor pro tem, a title he held for two consecutive years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From growing up in Arvin, to now running it, I spoke to the city's newly appointed mayor, Daniel Borreli who told me about his love for the city and what he hopes to achieve with his new position.

After Olivia Trujillo's passing earlier this month, city officials appointed a community member to step in for her. During this week's city council meeting, officials appointed Borreli as mayor of Arvin.

23ABC Neighborhood News Reporter Priscilla Lara interviewing new Mayor of Arvin Daniel Borreli.



23ABC spoke to Borelli on his first day as city mayor. He told me that he's lived in Arvin his entire life and has been heavily involved in the community—especially in sports.

"Pretty much every sport possible such as little league baseball, youth football to high school baseball—just following the youth and the kids and really trying to make a difference," said Borreli.

But sports weren't the only thing he was involved in. He told me that prior to being mayor, he was a council member for a year.

During that time, he said he had the opportunity to learn from Trujillo. Borreli said that he always admired how she spoke her mind. Some of the advice he received from her was to always act with the heart.

"I just did it because it was something she always preached to me, 'Just go for it, mijo, just do it,'" said the new Arvin mayor.

And it's that same advice that led him to accept the role of mayor.

"Before being on council, I was one of the ones that wanted to see a growth and a big difference in the city and I want people to know that I'm giving it my all 110 percent all the way," stated Borreli.

He added that as mayor, he will honor Trujillo by working on the projects she left behind.

