Coffee Plus Capital: An event helping small businesses grow

Access Plus Capital is a non-profit lender dedicated to helping entrepreneurs start or grow their business.

This is the first time Access Plus Capital hosts this event in Kern County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Access Plus Capital is a non-profit lender whose goal is to make small businesses succeed. According to Buffie Norby, business service specialist for Access Plus Capital, the biggest barrier for any business owner is funding.

"Most small businesses don't think they can get funding, so by us going out to the community and offering that opportunity saying 'Okay, we're here. We want to help you,' it kind of breaks down that barrier," said Norby.

During the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday, Norby announced the non-profit lender's event—Coffee Plus Capital.

The event is in partnership with Lamont Elementary School District, LESD's Family Resource and Family Center, the Chamber of Commerce, and a local coffee shop to name a few.

She added that the purpose of the event is to create a roadmap for business owners who want to start a business or grow their business.

Individuals attending the event will receive one-on-one coaching, free credit reviews, and business loan readiness evaluations.

Coffee Plus Capital will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 30th at Lamont Elementary School District's Family Resource and Learning Center.

