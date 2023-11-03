Community Celebrates Day of the Dead

Video shows how community members in Arvin celebrate Day of the Dead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday that includes pre-colonial rituals and is celebrated on multiple days. November 2nd is All Soul's Day— a day where we remember all those who are no longer with us.

In Arvin, Parra's Party Rentals has become a hot spot for finding all things related to Day of the Dead and the traditional altars.

"The actual holiday dates back many years ago, but the tradition of creating altars became more popular with the release of the movie "Coco". That’s when we started getting more demand for the supplies to build an altar," said Marilu Parra, owner of Parra's Party Rentals.

And just like in the movie -- the altar—also known as an ofrenda— is the offering place built by families to celebrate their loved ones who have passed. The style of each ofrenda varys but most include certain elements like candles, pictures, papel picado and spirit dogs to name a few. And some -- may even indulge in singing "Remember Me" from "Coco".

"The altar is usually has two levels, the lowest section represents earth while the upper section represents the sky. Some cultures may include a third section to represent the underworld," explained Parra.

Marigolds are a signature piece of the ofrendas because their vibrant colors help guide spirits from their place of rest to their families’ homes."Marigolds and food are the most important elements that should always be present on the altars," said Parra.

But Hispanic families in Arvin are not the only ones celebrating this holiday. Parra's husband, Manuel Parra says that part of the demand for the materials to build an ofrenda is due to schools teaching kids about this Mexican holiday.

"A lot of schools in the Arvin district are assigning projects to kids where they can build ofrendas—they are teaching them about the traditions that belong to their grandparents and parents," said Manuel.

Building ofrendas is not the only way community members and schools are celebrating Day of the Dead. Here in Arvin, schools are also putting on traditional Mexican performances in honor of this holiday.

