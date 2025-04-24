Community honors Olivia Trujillo on her death anniversary with a park clean-up

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The legacy of Arvin’s Late Mayor Olivia Trujillo’s continues to be present in the community, a year after her passing.



Community honors late Mayor Olivia Trujillo on her death anniversary with a park clean-up and butterfly release.

Trujillo was the first woman, Latina, and immigrant elected as mayor of Arvin in 2020.

Current Mayor Olivia Calderon, Trujillo's daughter, emphasizes the importance of youth involvement in community service.

Students from Arvin High and local organizations participated in the tribute, reflecting Trujillo's legacy.

Future community clean-ups are planned to continue beautifying Arvin and engaging young leaders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A year ago, the City of Arvin mourned the death of their Mayor Olivia Trujillo, after a long battle with cancer. Now, she continues to be remembered. And on Tuesday, a group of students paid tribute to her at Garden in the Sun Park.

"I can hear the birds chirping, and it's spring, and you see all these beautiful flowers come to life, and the butterflies, and it just reminds me of her spirit, and I know she's here with us," said Trujillo's eldest daughter, Olivia Calderon.

Trujillo was the first woman, first Latina, and first immigrant to be elected mayor of Arvin in November 2020.

After a long battle with cancer, Trujillo passed away last March, but her love and passion for her community continue to inspire younger generations.

"It truly sets the stage for what the future of Arvin is going to look like, so if we get the youth already involved, then obviously it's going to continue on, and her legacy is going to continue on as people start growing up and more people start getting involved," said President of Arvin High's National Honor Society, Esmeralda Ramos.

Calderon followed in her mother's footsteps, also being elected mayor of Arvin. Together with the students from Arvin High School, members of Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club, Avanza Arvin, and the Navigation Center, they all came out and held a clean-up at Garden in the Sun Park Tuesday evening in Trujillo's honor.

"Coming out here and being able to meet all these people is thanks to her and some of the people she mentored," said Vice President of Arvin High's National Honor Society, Kelly Velazquez.

They came and they showed us what we can do to help our community, and it's just been a wonderful thing to see the mark that she was able to leave here.

According to Calderon, her mother championed working alongside youth and getting them involved in events in the community.

Now, as mayor, Calderon says she wants to continue her mother's legacy and work with young leaders to make Arvin beautiful.

"Our young people are leaders, and I want to continue to partner with them hand-in-hand, so that they're out there and they're this example that people can see how awesome Arvin is," said Calderon.

Arvin is awesome because of our young leaders in this city who are out there, and they give selflessly, every day, all the time.

The next clean-up aimed at beautifying Arvin's Main Street will take place on Saturday, June 7th.

