Community mourns the loss of educator Jim Young, who inspired generations of students

Arvin High School Alumni are remembering Former Kern Community College District Chancellor and educator Jim Young, after his death earlier this month. Many of whom say he played a significant role in their education.

James Clark Young, OR "Dr. Young," as he was known by many, passed away during his sleep in his home in Arvin. He was 86 years old.

His death happened only days after he had attended Bakersfield College's dedication of the James C. Young Library, in his honor, at the Arvin Education Center.

"This was his last dream and we've all said that his last dream and here it is and we're all standing here together," said Young's oldest daughter Beth Wahl.

But Dr. Young's passion for education didn't start there. His teaching career began as a math teacher at Arvin High School.

He climbed the ranks and went on to serve as chancellor for Kern Community College District from 1978-1999.

He also played a significant role in the school's We The People Program, as he coached students like Jazmin Robles , who was part of the team during the 2007-2008 school year.

"I'm a teacher because of him," said Arvin HS Teacher Jazmin Robles. "He was the first person that said, 'Hey, you need to be a teacher,' and I was like 'No,' and he was like 'Yeah, you need to be a teacher.' Even outside of education, he left a mark on myself on everybody that he came across. You can talk to thousands of people that will be like 'I'm where I'm at because of Dr. Young.'"

Dr. Young was also the founder of the College Dream Fund Scholarship, intended to support undocumented students in their pursuit of higher education.

Arvin High School Alumnus, Tizoc Valdez, completed his undergrad and is currently working on his master's in public administration, but says he wouldn't be here without Dr. Young's Scholarship and mentorship.

"It alleviated a lot of the financial burden that myself and that my family would've had to go through if I didn't have the support of the scholarship as a first generation immigrant student," explained Valdez.

Jim Young loved and was proud of his city, a community he grew up in as a child and never left.

Though he is now gone, many say they'll always be grateful for the mark Dr. Young left in their educational journey and hope to continue his legacy.

"He was a champion for all of us and so I hope that I can be a champion for my students so that kids in our community know that they have educators who are there to be a champion for them," said Robles.

Dr. Young's funeral services will be held on Monday, May 12 at Monarch Memorial in Bakersfield. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, May 13th at the South Kern Cemetery District.

