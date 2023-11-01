Community Youth Design the New Layout for Lamont Park : A Project Worth Over 6 Million Dollars

Video shows members of the Lamont Progress Committee, the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont and the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment explaining the design of the soon-to-be refurbished Lamont Park.

The application to renovate this park began three years ago an was approved last December.

The county received a 6 million dollar grant to remodel the park by considering community member's ideas—especially the youth.

The park will be closed during renovations and is expected to be complete in 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After three years of working together, several local organizations along with the county and local community have released the final layout for Lamont park— a project worth more than 6 million dollars.

"It’s a dream come true for this community because disadvantaged communities don’t generally get this type of funding," said Gustavo Aguirre, assistant director for The Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment.

Diana Mireles, president of The Lamont Progress Committee said the application progress for this project began 3 years ago and was finally approved last December.

"The county reached out to the Lamont Progress Committee, the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont and the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment so that together with the community—mainly the youth, could identify what we wanted for this park," said Mireles.

Team coordinator for the Lamont Boys and Girls Club Margie Madera said the conditions of this park have deteriorated over the years.

"It became very different, very by itself there’s no one here. Rarely do you see kids playing or spending time there with their families."

Mireles claimed that this park became abandoned and that kids in the community often have to travel to parks in other cities to play their favorite sports.

"This plan is what we need," stated Mireles. "Kids don’t need to go to other places in order to be able to play soccer or to be able to get wet when it’s hot, we needed to have a place here where they could enjoy all those amenities."

An indoor soccer field is not the only improvement. The new layout includes a water park, a skate park, an amphitheater, an exercise area and much more.

"It is very exciting and i know after this park is improved, I know the community will be proud of their park," stated Aguirre.

The Lamont Park will be closed during renovation beginning in February and is projected to be ready 2025.

