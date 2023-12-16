David Valadao distributed certificates of achievement to Nueva High School students

Video shows Nueva High School's Academic Assembly.

During the ceremony, students received certificates of recognition for their academic achievement.

The event's guest of honor was Congressman David Valadao.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teachers aren't the only ones presenting awards to students at Nueva High School. During the school's Academic Assembly on Friday, Congressman David Valadao made a special appearance as the ceremony's guest of honor.

According to Valadao, English was a second language for him, and was often criticized for it.

"I always looked as that as an opportunity," said the Congressman. "I mean being bilingual and sometimes—I speak three languages now, but trilingual is something that is beneficial and these kids have just as many opportunities as any other kid."

2023 Graduating Class Speaker Mark Leon says he wasn't always good at school.

"I'm very honored to have the opportunity to, especially coming from such a bad place where I wasn't doing well in high school and now I am," said Leon.

After gaining interest in school, he added that his favorite subjects are math and history.

"Me being Mexican, I like knowing about our history, and the agriculture around here because a lot of history happened here in Lamont, Arvin, and Bakersfield," said Leon.

He added that a defining moment in his life made him see Nueva High School as an opportunity to improve his academic performance. "Well losing my grandpa impacted me to move forward and do something with my life so I won't lose these opportunities that every kid should take advantage of."

Leon added that his grandfather had always been a hard worker, something that inspired him to finish high school.

Next week Nueva High School will gather again for a graduation ceremony honoring their class of 2023.

