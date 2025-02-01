Delia Reyes, former Arvin police sergeant, faces drug-related charges in court

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Former Arvin PD Sergeant Delia Reyes was arrested in November and charged with numerous drug-related charges. Reyes was scheduled to appear in court on Friday but was not present.



Former Arvin PD sergeant Delia Reyes arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

Charges include possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.

Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted search warrants related to illegal narcotics trafficking.

Reyes did not appear in court for her scheduled pre-preliminary hearing.

Arvin PD confirmed that Reyes is no longer employed as a police sergeant.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A former sergeant with the Arvin Police Department Delia Reyes is fighting felony criminal charges. Reyes was scheduled to appear in court on Friday but was not present.

Court documents regarding this case say the Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested Reyes in November for several charges including a felony for possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

Filings say multiple search warrants were served concerning Reyes' boyfriend at the time, Francisco Javier Beltran, who was suspected of illegally trafficking narcotics.

At the first location searched, filings say units found several Arvin Police Department badges inside Beltran's black Mercedes-Benz along with paperwork belonging to Reyes.

When units arrived at Reyes' home on Alta Peake Court in southwest Bakersfield to serve a search warrant, investigators said Reyes confirmed she had been dating Beltran for about three years and that she would sometimes drive his car and place her badge there.

The court documents say Reyes told authorities she would often bring her patrol vehicle home and that Beltran would sometimes sleep over.

When confronted about Arvin PD armor vests located at Beltrans' home, filings say Reyes was in disbelief as she stated her boyfriend "would not have done that." And when asked if Beltran could have taken the vests out of her vehicle while she was asleep, Reyes said "I don't know who he is now," according to documents.

In addition to the vests, documents say Beltran had one of Reyes' handguns, alleging he had taken her gun to get handgrip measurements. Reyes told authorities that she trusted him and said "I did not know he would screw me like this."

When confronted about a plate with cocaine residue inside her bedroom, documents say Reyes admitted to using cocaine with her boyfriend and his bandmates in the past.

In a statement to 23ABC, Arvin PD said in part,"Ms. Delia Reyes is no longer employed as a police sergeant by the City of Arvin Police Department."

Reyes is next scheduled to appear in court on April 24th.

