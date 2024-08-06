Easing back-to-school jitters

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — With the new school year just around the corner, social workers at Sierra Vista Elementary School say it’s common for students to feel anxious or stressed.



To ease through the transition, the social workers say their doors are always open for students and parents who'd like to discuss their social-emotional needs.

According to the social workers, the Family Resource Center is also available to provide support Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 4 pm and Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

As students from Sierra Vista Elementary School prepare for the new school year, social workers on campus say some of them may be feeling the back-to-school jitters.

Raquel and Mayra Perez say this is especially common with younger students given that older students have gone through this transition multiple times.

"Kinder students coming to a new school it's a whole new routine for them," said Raquel Perez. "They're used to being with their parents, their siblings so this is a whole lot of changes happening at once."

That's not to say older students don't get anxious going back to school. During the summer, she says students get to spend most of their time at home with their families or legal guardians.

After being together for approximately 3 months of vacation, the social workers say it can be difficult for some students to detach and adapt to changes like having a new teacher, classroom, and classmates.

"Maybe they don't want to come to school or they are crying, and we start seeing changes in their attendance," explained Mayra Perez, "We have to be vigilant either at home or at school making sure that if you see a behavior change reach out for some support."

To ease through these changes, they recommend parents check in with their children after work and provide reassurance whenever possible.

"Develop a step-by-step plan for what the day is going to look like from when they wake up to breakfast to arriving at school to after school. They'll help them learn how to overcome challenges and be a little bit more prepared," said Raquel Perez.

Both social workers add that students and parents can come to them for help addressing social and emotional needs.

Arvin Union School District is scheduled to begin instruction on Wednesday, August 7th.

