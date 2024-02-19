EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: Job Fest 2024 is rolling into Lamont

Video shows how Job Fest is bringing employment opportunities to the community.

This year, there will be 40 employers, hiring for hundreds of positions of all skill levels.

The event kicks off on Thursday at the David Head Center from 9 am to 12 pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an opportunity that comes along every so often, when dozens of employers come to your neighborhood looking for people eager to work. Job Fest rolls into Lamont on Thursday, but you'll need to start preparing now if you hope to get hired.

I spoke with Josh Conner and Frank Cabrera, job developers for the Job Fest Team who told me job seekers should come prepared to the event by bringing multiple copies of their resumes and their master applications.

They also recommend that….

"You really want to have a plan of action as you're walking through that door. Look at the list of employers that we have listed on our website that are going to be present and see, 'Who am I going to talk to,'" said Cabrera.

This year, community members will have a wide range of jobs to choose from considering that there will be 40 employers present and hundreds of job openings.

Job Fest Kern County Lamont Job Fest Employers

"Everything from clerical, entry-level warehouse, and forklift operators all the way up to law enforcement," said Conner. "Kern County Human Services will be here too hitting for government positions."

The Sheriff's Department will also be testing on-site for anyone interested in becoming a sheriff's deputy.

Conner added that this event is a huge opportunity for the community as it puts them face-to-face with hiring managers allowing them to stand out from other applicants.

"Dress for success, but part of that dressing for success as Josh always is you have to have a smile, you have to have confidence," stated Cabrera. "You want to go in there knowing you're the person for this job."

To find out more about the event visit our website, JobFestKern.com.

