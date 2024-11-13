Empty lot on Alcala Street in Arvin catches fire

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A family in Arvin was displaced from their home following a fire that started next door. Complicating things, Arvin PD says two individuals were arrested for interfering with law enforcement.



An empty lot on Alcala Street in Arvin caught fire Monday night.

As the fire spread, it made its way to a house next to it, so officers proceeded to evacuate anyone who was inside.

In addition to keeping the residents safe, Ghazalpour says officers were also protecting community members who had formed a crowd on the street to spectate.

Two individuals were not following the officers’ instructions and interfering with safety protocols, so minimal force had to be used to conduct the arrests.

The incident is currently being investigated and the facts surrounding the arrests will be submitted to the DA’s office for review.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This empty lot in Arvin caught fire Monday night spreading to a neighbor's house. The fire wasn't the only thing that happened. When firefighters got there, police say they were confronted by two men.

Police body camera footage obtained by 23ABC shows officers from the Arvin Police Department responding to the fire on Alcala Street Monday night.

Parts of an empty lot caught fire and quickly made its way to a house next to it. The video shows officers evacuating people inside the house and scoping the area for any lives that could be in danger.

As this was happening, police chief Alex Ghazalpour says a crowd formed to see what was going on. The chief says that while firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire, two individuals were not following the officers’ instructions and interfering with safety protocols.

"When we have people that interfere in scenes such as this, it puts not only the first responders at risk, but it also puts the police department and other community members that are listening to the directions that are being given by law enforcement—it’s concerning," stated Ghazalpour.

According to Ghazalpou, officers used "minimal force" to arrest the two men who allegedly interfered.

23ABC spoke with the two men arrested. They dispute the chief's story, saying they were attempting to look for family members who may have been inside the burning house. They claim they were victims of excessive police force.

The fire and the alleged excessive use of force are under investigation and will be submitted to the DA’s office for review.

In terms of damages, Ghazalpour says the house was red tagged and the residents were asked to spend the night elsewhere.

"There was significant damage where the fire department deemed it not to be safe for the owners of the house to enter into," said Ghazalpour.

APD says the cause of Monday’s fire is still unknown.

