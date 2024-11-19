Ex-professional boxer coaches students in Weedpatch

WEEDPATCH, Calif. (KERO) — Ex-professional boxer Chazz Macias says he continues to show his love for boxing even though an injury put his career on hold.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chazz Macias says boxing has always been a part of his life, but an unexpected jab put his professional career on hold. Now, he continues to show his love for the sport outside of the ring.

"Boxing has been in my life since I was a little kid," said Macias.

Trained by his dad, Macias began competing in tournaments at 13 and made his pro debut at 21. About a month after that, Macias says he suffered injuries, including a torn cartilage, ACL, and both his pinkies, putting his professional career on hold.

"It’s tough but it’s fun watching what I’m doing for these kids to see where they started and where they’re growing to," stated Macias. "To see they’re growing in the sport just because of what my knowledge was from what I knew."

With this year being his first year coaching students at Sunset Middle School in Weedpatch, students are saying they’ve enjoyed picking up the sport and learning from a professional.

"My favorite thing about boxing is that I love my coach Chazz," said Luis Orozco a student at Sunset Middle School.

"I get to come after school, I’m busy doing other stuff," said another student Andrew Peña.

And though the club hasn’t been around for long, students say their coach has already left a mark on them.

"The best advice that Chazz has given me is to always put my hands up and never let myself down," said Orozco.

In addition to coaching at Sunset Middle School, Macias owns his own business—American Boxing Club—in Bakersfield. Through his business, he’s able to train kids and adults in his backyard which he’s transformed into a boxing gym.

"It’s always fun trying to get them to be motivated," said Macias.

If you don’t go to Sunset Middle School, you can still train with Macias by contacting him using the number on your screen or Instagram at American_BoxingClub.

