EXCITED BUT WEARY: Arvin Officials worry about DUI drivers after Hard Rock Casino opens

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Hard Rock Casino is preparing to open their doors tomorrow, and city officials are preparing for the long week ahead of them. Setting up DUI checkpoints, and reminding residents to plan ahead and travel safely.

Hard Rock Casino opens Thursday with electrifying games, unforgettable entertainment and handcrafted cocktails. Community leaders welcome the excitement — and urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and plan for a safe ride home.

The casino's arrival has some officials worried about its ripple effects on our neighborhoods and drinking habits. For people in Bakersfield and Arvin, the closest routes mean a 20–30 minute drive each way, turning a night out into a longer, riskier trip home for families and neighbors.

Olivia Calderon Mayor of Arvin said"We are so very excited about the opening of the Hard Rock Casino. Our residents and the region has been waiting for this day. Really we want everyone to go have fun and be safe. We know those country roads can be treacherous, especially when it rains. When the tule fog rolls around. We encourage everyone to have a plan, have a designated driver. Go out there have fun and come home safe."

With the weekend bringing in so much excitement. CHP and neighboring cities are planning to beef up their DUI checkpoints to ensure other residents on the road are safe.

DC Williams Public Information Officer for CHP Fort Tejon Office said "If you are consuming alcoholic beverages prior to coming here, prior to starting your night. Make sure you have a designated driver or you have ride share in place. A DUI arrest and crash is definitely avoidable if you take the right steps to avoid them."

Arvin police has also taken notice, and has plans to be on the look-out for drunk drivers making their way home from the casino.

Joseph Huggett Acting Police Chief of Arvin said "We anticipate not a major spike in crime, but an increase in certain areas such as DUI's. 80% of the department are DUI certified, they have gone to Aride school and SFST school. They will be out patrolling especially the outer areas and the not so lit back areas of the city."

The back roads are the main concern for officers, even though It may be quicker, they advise that you stay off the dirt paths and stick to a more lit road to head home.

"Mainly just be patient, there is going to be a lot of traffic as everybody knows. Don't try to take the short cuts, stay on the main roads. We do have weather coming in, there is going to be some ran. If Google Maps is taking you to a route that has a dirt road, stay off the dirt road and stay on the main path." said Williams

The casino doors open Thursday at noon, and will remain open 24/7. Again, a word of caution to drive safely and get home to your loved ones.