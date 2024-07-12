Extreme heat threatens agricultural workers

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — With the temperatures well into the triple digits, Líderes Campesinas of South Kern say they are facing an environmental and economic crisis.



Video shows how extreme temperatures are posing health and economic threats to local farmworkers.

According to Líderes Campesinas — a non-profit organization whose mission is to advocate for the rights of farm-working women and youth— the current weather conditions make it difficult to work outdoors.

The organization says that during this time of year, farmworkers have to reduce their shifts by half to avoid getting heat-related illnesses.

With rising temperatures, you may prefer working indoors, but for some people, that is not an option. I spoke to local farmworkers who told me what they're doing to stay safe at work.

"The heat is strenuous. Our days are complicated"," said Farmworker and Member of Líderes Campesinas Cecilia Lopez.

Lopez says the current weather conditions pose a threat to their health and their economy.

"We're facing two situations—an environmental and an economic crisis—due to the high temperatures, there's no work," stated Lopez.

With temperatures well into the triple digits, Lopez says most farmworkers have to reduce their shifts by half to avoid getting heat-related illnesses.

"We have to be honest with ourselves and see if we are overexposing our bodies," said Lopez. "We are aware that we must provide for our families, but we also have to take care of our health and sometimes even though we wish to keep working, the conditions make it impossible for us to do so."

Despite working early shifts, being exposed to the heat is inevitable. Lopez says most farm workers wear extra clothing to protect themselves from the sun.

"We use bandannas to cover our faces and our heads. We wear hats to protect our hair from the chemicals and dirt. We also opt for long-sleeve shirts to protect our skin," she said.

And though this may protect them from the sun, Lopez says, their attire increases their body temperatures, putting them more at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Through Líderes Campesinas, Lopez and other local farm workers are hoping to increase public awareness about this sector that is committed to feeding the nation.

"We are promoting laws that benefit farm workers, for example, Law SB227 that would allow our families to qualify for unemployment compensation during these difficult times."

To support Líderes Campesinas visit, www.LideresCampesinas.org.

