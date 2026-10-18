Felicita Park renovations finished in Arvin, bringing solar lights, exercise equipment and new benches

Renovations at Felicita Park in Arvin are now officially complete.

In late spring, the city of Arvin was awarded a donation of more than $56,000 to fund renovations at Felicita Park — the first major face-lift the park has ever received. The improvements were completed in just four months.

The renovations include exercise equipment, new benches, solar lights and more. The park is located at the intersection of Felicita Road and Rayo de la Luna Drive in the south part of Arvin.

Gustavo Aguirre with the Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment said residents have been waiting for these improvements.

"Kind of improvements are very important because before, you know, the park didn't have lights and residents, they were, you know, reporting that, you know, people used to come here to do things, not too good, you know," Aguirre said. "Finally, after many years of trying to work with the city to improve this park, now we see a lot of amenities now."

Ivan Juarez Leyva is excited to see what the park now looks like.

"You know, this park isn't really known, and now seeing these renovations with all these all this equipment is amazing. Some people don't have the money to go work out, but now they have this these equipment to go work out and do it in an enjoyable way here at the park, on a nice sunny day or on a cloudy day as well," Juarez Leyva said.

Andy Garcia said these renovations will help out the community.

"I think that this is a pretty good thing. Like, if you want to start like a fitness journey, I feel like this would be a great start because this is all free. And, like, you could just come out of like, comfort of your home and you could just do this, like, it's pretty good," Garcia said.

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