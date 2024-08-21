Festival Del Mariachi returns to Kern County

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Festival Del Mariachi is returning to the Fox Theater. In addition to the concert, they're bringing back student workshops, and this year, they’re taking place at Arvin High School.



Festival del Mariachi is taking place at the Fox Theater and the student workshops will be held at Arvin High School.

The workshops will be led by Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, Nuevo Tecalitlán Female Group, and Mariachi San Marcos.

All experience levels are welcome to learn to play mariachi instruments like guitar, guitarron, vihuela, violin, trumpet, voice, and harp.

The 3rd Annual Mariachi Festival is back in Kern County and this time, the student workshops will be held at Arvin High School (AHS) where students will be able to learn from members of acclaimed Mariachi Bands

The festival was started by United Way of Central Eastern California to celebrate cultural heritage and support upcoming talent of mariachi music.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 7th at the Fox Theater with musical performances by Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, their female counterparts—Nuevo Tecalitlán and Mariachi San Marcos.

"When kids ask me, it's almost like bringing the Dallas Cowboys or the Lakers to the high school and having the kids work with those types of level-quality musicians, so it's like working with a professional basketball or NFL player," said AHS Music Teacher and Mariachi San Marcos Member Jorge Laris.

Members of these bands like Laris, will also be leading the student workshops taking place that same day from 8 am to 3 pm.

During the workshops, Laris says students will learn about technique, and stage presence and will refine their skills in playing instruments.

"We're teaching all of them, so the 'harmonia' section is the guitar, guitarron—violin is a different section—trumpet, voice, and harp. Those will all be taught at three different levels," said Laris.

Beginner advanced, and intermediate classes will be available for mariachi and new this year—ballet folklorico.

In addition to improving their musical abilities, Laris says the workshops also open the opportunity for students to play professionally.

"These musicians get a first chance to see your skills, so sometimes they may even offer you a job if you're that good," explained Laris.

Registration for the workshops is now open and scholarships are also available to help pay the fees.

Email Mariachi@LotusBakersfield.com or call 661.834.1820.

