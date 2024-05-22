Flood Ministries and Arvin PD to hold a Basic Needs Drive for the homeless

Video shows the importance of donating basic needs to the homeless.

In partnership with Arvin PD and Civic Spark, Flood Ministries is holding a Basic Needs Drive.

The organizations are asking the community to donate summer clothing, hygiene items, shoes and belts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin Community is coming together on Thursday to help those struggling with homelessness. They're asking the community to support Basic Needs Drive and make a change for those in need.

"Really we have two seasons here so it's either extremely cold or hot," said Arvin Navigation Center's Site Supervisor Naomi Elijah.

With the weather warming up, Elijah, said the center is looking to collect summer clothing including shorts and dresses for their clients.

But that's not all…

"For our clients and the people that we serve, we're looking for women's clothing and men's clothing," said Elijah. "We're always looking for hygiene, undergarments, socks and shoes."

Elijah said there is a high need for these items considering the center's clients tend to go through these items quickly.

It comes during a time where Kern continues to see its homeless numbers increase. A report by the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative states that in 2024, there were a total of 2,669 homeless individuals in the county—2,450 adults and 134 children, creating a need for those items.

In collaboration with the City of Arvin and Civic Spark, the center will be accepting drop-offs at various locations—the Flood Ministries locations in Arvin and Bakersfield and the Arvin Police Department.

The drop-off locations will be accepting donations from 10am to 3pm.

