Former church volunteer investigated for alleged child molestation in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. — A former catechism volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle in Arvin is being investigated for allegedly molesting a child, and now his own sister is speaking out, saying children need to be heard.

Sergio Salazar volunteered at the Catholic church for several years and was often around children, according to family members who have come forward with allegations.

"They have to understand that this has to stop. He is sick, he has a sick mind, and if we don't stop him, there will be more victims," said Martha Salazar, who is related to one of the alleged victims and is also Salazar's sister.

Martha Salazar said she is related to one of the victims, who claims to have been inappropriately touched by Sergio Salazar. The alleged victim is 10 years old.

"I feel so angry, and I don't know what to do with it. He knew that I, his own sister, had already experienced something similar by our father, and he went on to repeat the same story," Martha Salazar said.

Family members report allegations

Martha Salazar said she would often take care of some of her younger relatives, and her brother, who lives next door, would often visit. In July, Martha Salazar and another family member, Vanessa Dubester, said the 10-year-old victim spoke up about an incident involving Sergio Salazar.

"He told her to sit on his lap, so she sat on his lap, and that he put his hand in her inner thigh and then he put his hand up her little shorts and in her underwear," Martha Salazar said.

According to both women, the victim claimed this was not the first time Salazar had touched her in this manner. When confronted, they said Salazar and his family denied everything.

23ABC spoke with Salazar, but he preferred to remain off camera and referred us to his lawyer, who also chose not to comment.

Church volunteer had access to children

Martha Salazar and Dubester said what is more alarming is that Salazar was a catechism volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle church in Arvin for several years and was often around children.

"He would even ask us to help fundraise for these church camps, so I know he's been at camp with kids alone, not very many adults around, and it's just really scary," Dubester said.

Martha Salazar said she informed the parish about what was happening with her brother as soon as she became aware of the allegations.

The Catholic Diocese of Fresno said in a statement: "The Diocese and the parish will work with Child Protective Services and other involved agencies as they conduct their processes. Mr. Salazar will not be permitted to volunteer at the parish while the CPS report is under review."

When asked if they had informed their parishioners about the case, the Diocese referred to their Safe Environment Protocols page on their website.

Investigation ongoing

At the moment, there is a temporary restraining order to keep Salazar away from the victim. The case remains under investigation by Arvin Police Department.

"I want to do everything I can to ensure this ends here and that it doesn't continue," Martha Salazar said.

It's important to note that Salazar has not been arrested or charged for any of these allegations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

