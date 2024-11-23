Free seasonal vaccines offered in Lamont ahead of holidays

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — As we approach the holiday season and the family get-togethers, health officials are reminding individuals to take safety measures like getting their seasonal vaccines.



Free seasonal vaccines available in Lamont, organized by Dolores Huerta Foundation, Bakersfield College, and Clinica Sierra Vista.

Vaccination event aims to prepare residents for holiday gatherings, reducing the risk of illness transmission.

The first 40 attendees receive a $25 gift card.

Clothing donations provided to help residents stay warm during the season.

The next vaccination event is scheduled for November 23rd at David Head Center from 10 am to 2 pm.

The holidays are officially here and for most families that means getting together with your loved ones. Prior to the festivities, health officials are encouraging individuals to stay current with their seasonal vaccines.

During this time of year, some individuals may get caught up with the holidays, but Kimberly Hernandez with Kern County Public Health says it’s an important time to consider one’s health as it is also Winter Respiratory Season also known as Flu Season.

"We generally in Kern County see flu in particular take off right around the holidays at the end of the year that’s when we start seeing it increase very dramatically," said Hernandez.

To reduce the chances of catching the flu, Hernandez encourages the public to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is one of the safest and sort of the most efficient way of having some protection against circulating viruses or bacteria," said Hernandez.

With most people traveling to see their families during this time of year, Hernandez says the risk of transmission increases.

"If you are traveling far distances or people are traveling far distances to see you there may be things circulating in their communities that they’re bringing with them or you may be going into a community where flu is already circulating heavily," explained Hernandez.

However, vaccines may not be as easily accessible for those living in rural areas. To help mitigate the chances of getting sick, the Dolores Huerta Foundation, Bakersfield College, and Clinica Sierra Vista have partnered to bring free seasonal vaccines to the community of Lamont.

"It’s often hard to get time away from work or being able to go make an appointment for a vaccine, so we’re accepting walk-ins," said Noe Garcia, policy coordinator for the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

The event is open to all residents and no insurance is required. The first 40 people vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card. Clothing donations will also be available for attendees to obtain to stay warm this season.

In addition to getting vaccines, Hernandez says other safety measures include washing your hands, disinfecting high-touch areas, and avoiding contact with your face—she says this is especially true for those considered high-risk, like Gregoria Villanueva Rodriguez who attended the event in Lamont on Friday.

"I like getting vaccinated and I would like my children to get vaccinated as well because they protect us from getting sick," said Villanueva Rodriguez. "I'm diabetic, so I try my best to get it every year."

If you didn’t get to attend the event on Friday, the partners will be back at the David Head Center giving out Flu and COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, November 23rd from 10 am to 2 pm.

