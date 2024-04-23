GOING GREEN: Lamont Boys and Girls Club celebrates Earth Day

Video shows how the Lamont Boys and Girls Club is celebrating Earth Day by advocating for air quality improvements in the community.

According to the Teen Leadership Advocacy Coordinator, communities in South Kern have some of the worst air quality in all of the county. To raise awareness of this issue, they screened a short film to show how teens have been addressing it.

At the fair, community members will also be able to plant seeds and learn how to recycle and collect air samples.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Earth Day, the Lamont Boys and Girls Club is going green by promoting the importance of recycling and improving air quality in the community. I spoke to members of the club, who told me how teens are advocating for the environment.

According to the Teen Leadership Advocacy Coordinator, one of the activities that will take place at the event is a screening of a short film titled, "The Air We Breathe."

She says the film focuses on how the organization and teens are promoting air quality improvement in the community.

"Part of this advocacy that the teens have been doing for air quality is a huge subject matter here in the Lamont and Arvin area cause our air quality isn't as well as in other areas," said Margie Madera.

She said teens who are part of the club participated in the making of the film by collecting data on the community's air quality using air monitors.

In addition to the film, families will be able to learn how to plant seeds in the club's learning garden. A recycling and air sampling demonstration will also take place.

The event runs from 6:30-8 pm at the Lamont Club. An additional Earth Day Fair will take place on Thursday at the David Head Center.

