Grimmway Farms celebrates its interns and scholarship recipients

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Grimmway Farms Summer Interns participated in a park clean-up as an early celebration of National Intern Appreciation Day on July 25th.



Video shows how Grimmway Farms celebrated its interns in honor of National Intern Appreciation Day on July 25th.

The interns cleaned up DiGiorgio Park to give back to the community they work in.

Some of the summer interns also received scholarship awards for their academic achievements.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was an early morning for interns at Grimmway Farms who participated in a park clean-up. I joined them at DiGiorgio Park where they told me about their experience in the internship thus far.

"I grew up in Lamont. When I was younger, driving around, I would always see Grimmway and its facilities and my mom has worked at Grimmway for over ten years so when I was looking for something to do for my career, Grimmway always caught my attention," said Mia Pesina, one of the Grimmway Farms Summer interns participating in the park clean-up as an early celebration of National Intern Appreciation Day on July 25th.

"Our summer is our biggest season of interns," said Kaelyn Peterson, director of strategic communications and engagement. "I believe this year we have around 26 local interns, but we're always looking to grow that number."

According to Peterson, Grimmway offers internships to college students in a variety of departments including farming, marketing, communications, and accounting.

"Our summer internships are 10 to 12 weeks long and it's full-time employment," said Peterson.

She says the goal of the program is to provide interns with hands-on experience and potentially offer them full-time employment when they are ready to join the workforce.

Peterson added that some interns are also Grimmway Farms Scholarship Program recipients--annual awards that acknowledge the academic achievement of students who are children of employees.

The scholarship awards students up to 10 thousand dollars and is renewable for four years.

"Everyone knows that college, every year gets more expensive to pay for, so it's just a lot of weight lifted off a lot of parents' shoulders and it's just a great program and I'm so thankful that I'm able to be a part of it," said Grimmway Intern and Scholarship Recipient Alec Brannen.

Like Brannen, Pesina says she is also thankful for being one of this year's 37 Scholarship award recipients.

"I'm a first-generation student so getting to apply for this scholarship was comforting to get to know that getting into college and my path into college wouldn't be too stressful. It helped calm my nerves about how I was going to play for my tuition," said Pesina.

In the future, both interns say they would like to return to Grimmway Farms to explore other departments.

For more details on the internship and how to apply, visit www.Grimmway.com/Careers/StudentPrograms.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

