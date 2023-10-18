Health and Fitness Program Aims to Reduce Mortality Rates in Kern County

Video shows Director of Kern County Public Health, Brynn Carrigan describing their Know Your Numbers Program.

Know Your Numbers is currently offering its services in Arvin every Tuesday until November 7th.

During the workshops, community members are able to participate in fitness and nutrition classes.

Know your numbers is a 7-week travel program organized by Kern County Public Health. Their director, Brynn Carrigain said that this program aims to educate the community about health and fitness.

"We have the highest mortality rate due to diabetes. We have the 4Th highest mortality rate due to heart disease, so it is really really important for our community to understand these rates look like here," Carrigan stated. "We have disproportionately rates of mortality due to chronic diseases and really high rates of obesity and so taking advantage of these programs that our department provides can save your life."

The program will be available in Arvin every Tuesday through November 7Th. Each workshop will offer hour-long nutrition and fitness classes. During the final meeting, community members will also have the opportunity to get a free initial health screening. After that, Carrigan said the program will travel to a different city within Kern County to continue offering its services.

