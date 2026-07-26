Health and wellness fair in Arvin draws community members hours before doors opened

The Dolores Huerta Foundation hosted a free community health and wellness fair over the weekend at the Arvin Veterans Hall, drawing residents who arrived hours before the event began to access dental cleanings, physicals and immunizations.

The nonprofit has been planning the event since the beginning of the year. More than 30 organizations participated, along with mobile units providing services including dental cleanings, physicals, immunizations and back-to-school physicals for student athletes.

Adriana Alvarado, a Outreach Fellow from Princeton University with the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said it was the first time the organization hosted the health and wellness fair in Arvin.

"The goal again was really to reach one of our communities in Kern County, where we have an organizer group, so we have an organizer that leads Vecinos Unidos chapter here in Arvin. So we thought, how can we connect with our Arvin community and bring the resources that they need the most to address their health needs," Alvarado said.

Alvarado, who is from Arvin, said the event holds personal significance for her.

"Both of my parents are farm workers, and from a very young age, I volunteered in health spaces. So it's something that I've always had a calling to, so I can identify with the communities here," Alvarado said.

She said the fair was also organized in response to recent healthcare cuts.

"In a more rural area of Kern County, so we understand the importance of bringing services out here when especially there's not a plethora, an extensive amount of services. And we also did this health for as a response to medical health cuts," Alvarado said.

Cecilia Rosas de Nieto drove from Wasco to attend the event, leaving home at 6:30 a.m. and arriving around 7:30 a.m. — well before the doors opened.

"The reason was because they're providing dental services and I'm interested in that," Rosas de Nieto said.

She said she also planned to take advantage of other available services.

"Also get my physical, I have medical conditions, I have diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol and so I'm going to take advantage of the services," Rosas de Nieto said.

Maria Garcia was another early arrival who said she was eager to be there.

"Well, I'm happy, I'm one of the first ones because I wanted to be at this event," Garcia said.

Garcia, who also has high blood pressure, expressed gratitude for the support her community received.

"I want to say thank you because you're coming to this area to support us in our health," Garcia said.

Organizers said they are discussing making the fair an annual event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

