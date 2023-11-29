Helping Paws' 13th Annual Teddy Bear Drive

"The Helping Paws" is organizing their 13th Annual Teddy Bear Drive.

"The Helping Paws" is a club at Arvin High School that is committed to community service.

The club will deliver the donated toys to schools, homeless shelters and hospitals next week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here at Arvin High School (AHS), all paws on deck to spread the holiday cheer to children in the community. The Helping Paws Club is a student-led group at AHS that is dedicated to helping the community.

"The club was started in 2008 and we started the Teddy Bear Drive in 2010, so it's been about 13 years that we've been doing this,” said Andres Martinez, treasurer of the club.

Club members told 23ABC that they encourage students, staff, and community members to come together this holiday season by donating a variety of toys that will then be donated to children in the community.

"We push on the importance of giving and the importance of giving back to the community. We push students to donate anything that they can, even if they think it's a small factor, any kind of donation would put a smile on a kid's face," explained President of the Helping Paws Angelica Moreno.

They added that in the past, they've delivered up to 700 donated toys to elementary schools, homeless shelters, and hospitals.

"The toys are being donated to our community's elementary schools, especially their kindergarten class and it's three schools here in Arvin and one in Lamont. We also donate to the homeless shelter in Bakersfield, the Arvin Family Resource Center, the Jamison Center in Bakersfield, the Memorial Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House," said Moncerrat Moreno vice president of the club.

The Helping Paws will be collecting the donated items from classrooms tomorrow and will be delivering them to children next week.

