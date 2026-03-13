Highway 223 in Arvin to get full pavement rehab with new pedestrian and bicycle safety upgrades

A major rehabilitation project is coming to Highway 223 in Arvin, with construction expected to begin in spring 2027 and wrap up by 2028.

The project, called the "Roadway Rehab Project," will involve the full removal and replacement of pavement along Highway 223 from Comanche Drive on the west side of town to King Street on the east side of town. Detour signs are expected to go up around this time next year.

Christian Lukens with Caltrans said the project was driven by both maintenance crews and residents who flagged ongoing issues with the highway.

"The project was initiated by notes from our, one of our Bakersfield area maintenance teams that have been out there repairing potholes, doing pavement repair over the last few years. So those notes help spur this project along," Lukens said.

Resident complaints also played a role in pushing the project forward.

"Once we start seeing those number of tickets gradually increase in the same area, that does set off some alert basically to us to say, hey, this area needs a little bit more attention," Lukens said.

Because of the project's scale, Caltrans is working closely with the city of Arvin to manage traffic disruptions.

"Any necessary closures have as little impact to traffic as possible and that detours are managed safely. Because if we do need detours, they'll need to likely go through city streets. So, it does require cooperation between Caltrans and the city to make sure that that's flowing smoothly," Lukens said.

The project was originally set to begin in late 2026, but a delay in materials pushed the start date to spring 2027.

"You don't want to start a project like this and then leave, leave the roadway inaccessible or a single lane inaccessible for, you know, those winter months before the project resumed. So, it's more functional to leave the roadway as is and leave the two lanes open through the winter and then start it properly next spring," Lukens said.

Rufino Escutia, who has lived in Arvin since 1977, said he was glad to hear about the project but had concerns about how detours would affect the community.

"It was about time… It's the main street in Arvin, there's always traffic passing by… This city really needs it, plus it's a historic highway," Escutia said.

"I don't know how traffic is going to flow but it needs to get done," Escutia said.

Beyond repaving, the project will bring several upgrades to the corridor.

"There's going to be some upgraded traffic signals and electrical systems in the area. They're installing new pedestrian safety features. You're going to have multiple flashing pedestrian beacons at some of the key crossings through town. And then the last item of kind of the major work happening is going to be the replacement of drainage grates to grates that are, you know, more friendly for bicycles to ride across through town," Lukens said.

Caltrans estimates the project will be completed by 2028.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

