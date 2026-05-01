Historic Dust Bowl camp near Arvin that inspired 'The Grapes of Wrath' to become a state park

The historic migrant camp near Arvin that inspired John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Grapes of Wrath could soon become a California State Park.

The Weedpatch Camp, located on Sunset Boulevard between Weedpatch Highway and South Vineland Road, is one of three new state parks being proposed for the Central Valley.

"Been looking at this area for quite some time now and we have identified that this would be a perfect new California State Park within the Central Valley. The Central Valley Plan place directly into this, providing wonderful education and historic reference to Central Valley," Russ Dingman with California State Parks said.

Sharon L. Garrison grew up at the camp and lived there with her family until she was 7 years old.

"The people would gather on Saturday night, and if the guys could play guitar or whatever, and they would have dances in here," Garrison said.

Now 79, Garrison volunteers at the camp's museum and is excited about the prospect of her former home becoming a state park.

"This museum, people come to hear the people's stories is, you know, I mean, I'm a nobody, but this makes me important because I have the memories in one of the very few," Garrison said.

The camp opened in 1936 and served as a refuge for families fleeing the Dust Bowl. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historical Resources.

California State Parks analyzed the characteristics of the property before considering it for state park status.

"And this property qualified quite high for its educational and interpretive value in telling a life history of the dust bowl individuals that came to this area and stayed within this migratory camp. It shows the struggle, and shows the hope, and the history of why this area is so important," Dingman said.

Steinbeck was among several notable figures connected to the camp.

"So John Steinbeck visited the camp numerous times over the years and was the inspiration for his Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Grapes of Wrath."

"Many other kind of famous people also visited the camp, so the famous photographer Dorothy El Lang, Woody Guthrie, the musician. It's also the roots of Curry County's Bakersfield Sound country music came out of this camp," Lori Wear with California State Parks said.

Real-life stories were born here, about the migrants who came and eventually settled in Kern County during the 1930s.

California State Parks is preparing to launch a public engagement process, inviting the community and stakeholders to help shape the future of the historic site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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